Swipe Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $404.31 million and approximately $471.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00007413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00066653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00727318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.92 or 0.05806616 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

