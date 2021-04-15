SYNC Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,884.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $148,884.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00502443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.88 or 0.03569578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 133,858,215 coins and its circulating supply is 111,232,956 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

