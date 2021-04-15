Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SNV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 780,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,176. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

