Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,826. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

