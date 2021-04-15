Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $181.44 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

