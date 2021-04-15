TAL Education Group (TAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $57.96 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

