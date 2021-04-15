Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) recently:
- 4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TVE opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
