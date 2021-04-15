Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) recently:

4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TVE opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

