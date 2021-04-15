Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $570,065.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

