Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.55. 72,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $1,582,173. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

