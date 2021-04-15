Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.48. 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

