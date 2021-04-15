TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, BGC Financial upgraded TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

