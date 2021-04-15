TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, hitting C$59.94. 640,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.01. The company has a market cap of C$58.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$67.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.