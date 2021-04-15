TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of TCF Financial worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after buying an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 80,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,635,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

TCF opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.