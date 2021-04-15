Teck Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

