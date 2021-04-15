Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,337.68

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.68 ($17.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($16.59). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75), with a volume of 44,626 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,238.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.