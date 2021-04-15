Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Teleconnect Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of TLCO remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. Teleconnect has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.56.
Teleconnect Company Profile
