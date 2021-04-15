Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

