Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.4 days.
Telefónica stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,466. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
Telefónica Company Profile
