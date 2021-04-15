Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce $50.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $289.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

