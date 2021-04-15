Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,801. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

