Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

TENX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

