Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.09. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 350,345 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

