Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,814.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $863,772.40 and approximately $159,814.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038623 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.