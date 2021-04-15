TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.17

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $470,806.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00392897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00184533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00155101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005628 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001631 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,410,640 coins and its circulating supply is 34,333,548 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

