TenX (PAY) Price Down 8.3% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. TenX has a market cap of $30.11 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

