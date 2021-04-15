Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

