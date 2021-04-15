Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $21.20. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

TERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

