Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $135.65 million and $16.30 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.