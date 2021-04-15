Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

