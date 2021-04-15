TerraCredit Trading 2,188.6% Higher Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $21,901.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 2,188.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

