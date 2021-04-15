Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.