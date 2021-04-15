Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Textron by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 444,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TXT traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.