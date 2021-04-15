TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 21,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,931. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

