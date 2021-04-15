The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of The AES worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AES by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

