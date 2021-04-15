The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 2,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 17,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,601. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 110.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 60,164 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $22,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 433,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

