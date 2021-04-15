The Blackstone Group (BX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

