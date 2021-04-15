The Blackstone Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

