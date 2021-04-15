The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.