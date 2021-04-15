The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as high as $1,286.27 and last traded at $1,286.27, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,252.55.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.85.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.09.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.