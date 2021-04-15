The Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect The Boston Beer to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,252.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.09. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.76.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

