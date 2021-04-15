The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of CEE stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 11.08% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.