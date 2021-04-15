The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

SCHW stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

