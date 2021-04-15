The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 9,714,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

