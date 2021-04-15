The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

