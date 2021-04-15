The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of The Chemours worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $8,286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

