The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00422642 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

