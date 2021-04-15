The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $940.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.50.

BLK traded up $16.77 on Thursday, hitting $817.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $440.00 and a 12 month high of $811.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

