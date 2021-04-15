The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.24. The company had a trading volume of 108,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

