The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.04.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 149.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

