The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.04.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 149.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.