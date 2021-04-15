The Graph (GRT) Price Up 25.4% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $440.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

